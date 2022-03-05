‘The Batman’ showing in north Austin paused after real bat breaks into theater

AUSTIN (KXAN) — It’s not exactly the bat moviegoers in north Austin signed up to see, but it certainly made for a good show.

During a 7 p.m. viewing of the new “The Batman” movie, Breann Peña says the film had to be paused because there was a real live bat flying around the theater.

It happened on Friday night at the Moviehouse & Eatery by Cinépolis in northwest Austin.

Peña says management paused the movie and made multiple attempts to get the bat out of the theater, but those attempts were ultimately unsuccessful.

Peña said the theater offered to give everyone another ticket and cover tabs, but the majority of the crowd opted to stay and watch the film, “bat and all.”

We blurred the screen in the video above as to avoid copyright issues (and spoilers). In the video, you can see the bat flying around the theater.

KXAN reached out to the Moviehouse & Eatery to figure out what ended up happening to the bat and to see how it may have gotten there in the first place.