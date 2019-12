AUSTIN (KXAN) — After a long year of tough stories to tell, KXAN wishes you and your family a very Merry Christmas!

With that said, enjoy our “so Austin” take on the festive song, 12 days of Christmas.

On the first day of Christmas my true love gave to me, a grackel at HEB

On the second day of Christmas my true love gave to me, two zebra mussels and a grackel at HEB

On the third day of Christmas my true love gave to me, three alrights from Matt, two zebra mussels and a grackel at HEB

On the fourth day of Christmas my true love gave to me, four traffic jams, three alrights from Matt, two zebra mussels and a grackel at HEB

On the fifth day of Christmas my true love gave to me, five breakfast tacos, four traffic jams, three alrights from Matt, two zebra mussels and a grackel at HEB

On the sixth day of Christmas my true love gave to me, six scooter companies, five breakfast tacos, four traffic jams, three alrights from Matt, two zebra mussels and a grackel at HEB

On the seventh day of Christmas my true love gave to me, seven Spencer forecasts, six scooter companies, five breakfast tacos, four traffic jams, three alrights from Matt, two zebra mussels and a grackel at HEB

On the eighth day of Christmas my true love gave to me, eight cranes a-building, seven Spencer forecasts, six scooter companies, five breakfast tacos, four traffic jams, three alrights from Matt, two zebra mussels and a grackel at HEB

On the ninth day of Christmas my true love gave to me, nine Selenas singing, eight cranes a-building, seven Spencer forecasts, six scooter companies, five breakfast tacos, four traffic jams, three alrights from Matt, two zebra mussels and a grackel at HEB

On the 10th day of Christmas my true love gave to me, 10 bats a-swooping, nine Selenas singing, eight cranes a-building, seven Spencer forecasts, six scooter companies, five breakfast tacos, four traffic jams, three alrights from Matt, two zebra mussels and a grackel at HEB

On the 11th day of Christmas my true love gave to me, 11 Buc-ee’s trips, 10 bats a-swooping, nine Selenas singing, eight cranes a-building, seven Spencer forecasts, six scooter companies, five breakfast tacos, four traffic jams, three alrights from Matt, two zebra mussels and a grackel at HEB

On the 12th day of Christmas my true love gave to me, 12 UT games, 11 Buc-ee’s trips, 10 bats a-swooping, nine Selenas singing, eight cranes a-building, seven Spencer forecasts, six scooter companies, five breakfast tacos, four traffic jams, three alrights from Matt, two zebra mussels and a grackel at HEB

Merry Christmas from your friends at KXAN!