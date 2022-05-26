AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Johnny Depp v. Amber Heard defamation trial is coming to an end.

From the start fans have closely watched the six-week long trial. Depp is suing Heard over an op-ed she wrote in The Washington Post. In the article, she described herself as a public figure representing domestic abuse. Depp’s name is not named in the article, but the lawsuit claims he was defamed following its publication.

As the jury prepares to deliberate, some might not know the trial has ties to Texas. Here are the connections we found.

Amber Heard

Before Heard got her start, she grew up in Manor, Texas right outside Austin. She was born April 22, 1986 to Patricia and David Heard. Her mom worked as an internet researcher, and her dad owned a construction company. Heard testified during the trial she helped her dad train horses.

The “Aquaman” star attended St. Michael’s Catholic Academy before she would later drop out of high school. Heard said she did small jobs in Texas before heading to New York City. From there she would move to Los Angeles to get into acting.

Heard eventually starred in films like Friday Night Lights, Pineapple Express, Magic Mike and Aquaman.

Johnny Depp

During Depp’s relationship with Heard, he made a stop in Texas. The Willy Wonka actor teamed up with Willie Nelson during a show at the Austin Rodeo. It was in March 2014 around South by Southwest.

In 2011, the actor screened his film “The Rum Diary” at the Austin Film Festival at the Paramount Theatre. Depp returned years later to support Heard who was honored by the Austin Film Society in 2014.

Elon Musk

Although Elon Musk did not testify, the Austin resident billionaire was brought up multiple times throughout the trial. Heard dated Musk for nearly a year after her divorce with Depp in 2016. The actor and Tesla CEO reportedly first met on the set of Machete Kills in 2013. Heard and Musk both played a role in the movie. The two than met up again during the Met Gala in 2016.

The couple made it social media official in April 2017 and made several appearances together, before calling it quits later that year.

In the trial, it was reveled Musk had donated at least $500,000 to the ACLU and the Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles on behalf of Heard. Those are the two groups Heard pledged to donate her entire $7 million divorce settlement to. An ACLU executive testified the organization never received its share of $3.5 million and about half of the donations came from Musk in Heard’s name.

Whitney Henriquez

During week five of the trial, Heard’s younger sister Whitney testified in the case. She talked about growing up in Austin and the discipline both girls got from her father. She also talked about later living with her sister and the “Pirates of the Caribbean” actor.

Closing arguments begin Friday, followed by jury deliberations.