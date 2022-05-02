AUSTIN (KXAN) — It’s the Super Bowl of fashion, and it’s back on its usual night.

What is the Met Gala?

The Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute is a black-tie event held the first Monday in May to raise money for the institute.

The event started more than 70 years ago and has turned into one of the biggest celebrity and fashion gatherings. The event is once again held in May. The pandemic canceled the event in 2020 and a postponed gala was held in September 2021.

What’s the theme?

The Met Gala theme for this year is “gilded glamour.” It’s up for interpretation. As we’ve seen before, just because there’s a theme, doesn’t mean people will stick to it.

Texas stars spotted at the 2022 Met Gala

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 02: Megan Thee Stallion attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 02: Elon Musk attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 02: Kacey Musgraves attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 02: Ciara attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 02: Dakota Johnson attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 02: Lizzo attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 02: Conan Gray attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 02: Erykah Badu attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

US fashion designer Tom Ford arrives for the 2022 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2022, in New York. – The Gala raises money for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute. The Gala’s 2022 theme is “In America: An Anthology of Fashion”. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 02: Erykah Badu and Francesco Risso attend The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 02: (L-R) Aurora James and Brandon Maxwell attend The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 02: Emma Stone attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 02: (L-R) Maye Musk and Elon Musk attend The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

From Elon Musk to Kacey Musgraves, Megan Thee Stallion to Conan Gray, Texas was on display at the 2022 Met Gala.