AUSTIN (KXAN) — It’s the Super Bowl of fashion, and it’s back on its usual night.
What is the Met Gala?
The Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute is a black-tie event held the first Monday in May to raise money for the institute.
The event started more than 70 years ago and has turned into one of the biggest celebrity and fashion gatherings. The event is once again held in May. The pandemic canceled the event in 2020 and a postponed gala was held in September 2021.
What’s the theme?
The Met Gala theme for this year is “gilded glamour.” It’s up for interpretation. As we’ve seen before, just because there’s a theme, doesn’t mean people will stick to it.
Texas stars spotted at the 2022 Met Gala
From Elon Musk to Kacey Musgraves, Megan Thee Stallion to Conan Gray, Texas was on display at the 2022 Met Gala.