Migos performs at The Budweiser Made In America Festival on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017, in Philadelphia (Photo by Michael Zorn/Invision/AP)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Rapper Takeoff, best known for his work in the rap trio Migos, died after a shooting in Houston Tuesday morning, his attorney confirmed to NBC News.

Takeoff, whose real name was Kirsnick Khari Ball, was 28.

The rapper’s death sparked lots of reactions, as many in the rap community took to social media to share their condolences.

Texas-born singer Ciara shared on an Instagram Story “Rest in Paradise @yrntakeoff. This is absolutely heart breaking. Gone too soon.”

Houston’s Mayor Sylvester Turner tweeted about the shooting that happened in his city.

“Young men of color are killing themselves. They are pulling their guns and shooting and just like that someone(s) is dead. Who do we blame?,” Turner wrote. “Activists, rappers, family members, Faith leaders must confront this reality. This cannot be our future when our young are dying young.”

“No hot takes. No profound thoughts,” Houston-born rapper Lecrae wrote. “Just sad that another rapper, son, brother, and friend has been killed. God be with all those who feel the loss.”

Former Baylor quarterback Robert Griffin III said on Twitter, “Rest In Peace to Takeoff. Praying for his family.”

More rappers, leaders and celebrities across the county also shared comments on Takeoff’s death.

Rapper Gucci Mane tweeted Tuesday “R.I.P.” He collaborated with Migos several times, including on the 2017 song “I Get the Bag.”

Rapper Ja Rule said, “Rip Takeoff… this s— has to STOP… sending love to friends and family” on Twitter.

Singer Kelly Rowland said in an Instagram story along with a photo of Takeoff, “Keeping his family In my prayers!!! There are no words…”

American wrestler Ric Flair shared a photo of him and Migos on Twitter with the caption “Rest In Peace @1YoungTakeoff!”

Bernice King, daughter of Martin Luther King Jr., tweeted “#Takeoff, I mourn that such frivolous violence has ended your life. My heart goes out to Takeoff’s family and to all who are devastated by his death. We have a lot of work to do in transforming the culture of violence into a culture of community awareness and care.”