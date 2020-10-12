Texas native Jamie Foxx releases online PSA urging people to vote

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas native Jamie Foxx wants everyone to vote in the election this November.

The Academy Award-winning actor from Terrell, Texas just east of Dallas produced a public service announcement with NowThis in order to counter misinformation and energize people to vote, calling this election “the most important election of our lifetime.”

“I know the lines might be long, but take your friends,” he said about voting on Nov. 3. He also mentioned people can vote during the early voting period, Oct. 13-30.

He listed all the acceptable forms of photo ID for voting at the polls, and ended the PSA with a simple plea.

“Texas, don’t let me down. Go vote,” he said.