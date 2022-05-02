AUSTIN (KXAN) — “American Song Contest” enters its final week of semifinals and Texas is still in it.

The remaining artists will perform Monday on NBC including Texas’ Grant Knoche.

The other artists joining Knoche are:

We were first introduced to the 19-year-old in qualifiers. He wowed the audience with his original song titled “Mr. Independent.” He’s now hoping he can do it again to launch him into the finale.

“It’s so exciting to see all the comments that people are saying. I’m just excited to go into the semifinals and elevate it even more,” Knoche told NBC.

Who is Grant Knoche?

Grant Knoche represents Texas in American Song Contest (NBC)

The 19-year-old is from Frisco, a city north of Dallas. At 11 years old, he taught himself to write and produce in his childhood bedroom. Knoche’s synth-driven, deep bass and intimate pop songs have all been written and produced by him.

“When people stereotypically think of Texas, they think country [music] and I’m able to show diversity and there’s more to Texas,” Knoche told NBC. He said his sound is influenced by artists like Billie Eilish, Adele and Labrinth.

Knoche was drawn to the contest because it’s different than other shows. “It’s about the song, which I think in other shows, it’s not just about the song,” Knoche said.

Knoche said in addition to showing the country his talent, he’s also excited to represent the Lone Star State.

What is American Song Contest?

“American Song Contest” debuted March 21 on NBC. The show features live performances from artists hailing from all 50 states, five major U.S. territories and Washington D.C. You can think of it like “Eurovision.” Artists compete in three rounds: qualifying, semifinals and grand finale. The winner gets bragging rights for Best Original Song.

The solo, duo and group acts will battle it out, trying to win America’s vote for best original song. A jury made of 56 music experts from each state and territory will also help judge each performance. The eight-week contest is hosted by Texas’ own Kelly Clarkson and Snoop Dogg.

You can watch “American Song Contest” Monday’s on NBC, the NBC app or stream the show on Peacock. You can also catch your vote on nbc.com/ascvote, the NBC app, or TikTok. You can vote up to 10 times per voting method. Voting for the qualifiers will open Monday and will close Wednesday morning. You can catch the show on Monday at 7 p.m. Central Time.