Texas country music singer Jerry Jeff Walker dies at 78

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A musician widely considered to be among the founders of Austin’s Live Music Capital of the World moniker, Jerry Jeff Walker, has died at 78, according to several outlets.

Walker, most known for the folk/country song “Mr. Bojangles,” reportedly suffered from throat cancer and pneumonia complications for several years, although no cause of death has been given at this time.

Austin City Limits paid tribute to Walker in a tweet Saturday morning.

We are very sorry to learn of the death of the great Texas singer/songwriter Jerry Jeff Walker, a guiding light in Austin and Texas music in general. We'll have more to say about him and his ACL legacy on Monday. https://t.co/iqorwCUtjI — Austin City Limits (@acltv) October 24, 2020

The New York native was born as Ronald Clyde Crosby in 1942 and he was a fixture in the Greenwich Village folk scene before migrating to Austin, where he worked with national and Texas stars like Willie Nelson.

According to Saving Country Music, Walker is survived by his wife and manager Susan, daughter Jessie Jane and son Django Walker.