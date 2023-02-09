Nick Jonas on set during production of Dexcom’s 2023 Super Bowl commercial launching its new Dexcom G7 CGM System. (Photo: Business Wire)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The first batch of Super Bowl commercials are out and you might notice some familiar faces.

Big name advertisers from Netflix to Google are paying as much as $7 million for a 30-second spot during the big game on Sunday, in order to capture the attention of the roughly 100 million viewers who tune in each year.

In order to get as much of a return on investment for those millions, most advertisers release their ads in the days ahead of the big game to get the most publicity for their spots. Texas actors, musicians and athletes appear in the ads released so far.

Here’s a look at the 2023 Super Bowl ads featuring stars with Texas connections:

Nick Jonas for Dexcom: The Texas born singer, who was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes at 13, helps promote a new glucose monitoring system.

Jon Hamm for Hellmann’s: The former University of Texas student and actor Brie Larson are trapped inside Pete Davidson’s fridge. Get it, brie and ham? The duo are trying to encourage people to make something out of the food in the food and not waste it.

Tony Romo for Michelob Ultra: The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback join fellow athletes like Serena Williams, Alex Morgan and Canelo Alvarez for a day of golf for a Caddyshack-inspired campaign.

Gary Clark Jr. for Workday: The software company gathered some of the biggest rock stars in music like Ozzy Osbourne, Joan Jett, Billy Idol and Texas native Gary Clark Jr. The musicians want offices to stop calling employees “rock star.”

Steve Martin for Pepsi Zero: Ben Stiller and Steve Martin lean into their acting chops to show viewers it’s not real, it’s just acting. It also begs the question ‘is Pepsi Zero Sugar good? or is it acting?’ Martin was born in Waco, Texas.

Emmitt Smith and The Undertaker for DraftKings: Kevin Hart hosts a star-studded house party which includes Tony Hawk, Ludacris and David Ortiz. Two stars with ties to Texas are also featured in the ad for the sports betting platform. Former Dallas Cowboys player and NFL Hall of Fame recipient Emmitt Smith and Texas professional wrestler The Undertaker also make a cameo.

Peyton Manning for Bush’s Beans: Manning is on a mission to highlight the nutrition and benefits of eating beans. Manning is the uncle of the University of Texas freshman quarterback Arch Manning.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.