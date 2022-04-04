AUSTIN (KXAN) — After a two-month delay, the music finally got to play at the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards.

The Grammys were scheduled on Jan. 31 but because of the pandemic, the event was postponed. The biggest names in the music industry are nominated for hit records from the last year. Among the big names were Texas favorites Willie Nelson, Miranda Lambert and Megan Thee Stallion.

Winners:

– St. Vincent took home the award for Best Alternative Music Album for “Daddy’s Home.” It’s the second time she won in this category.

– Texas band director Stephen Cox received the Grammy Music Educator Award. The Eastland High School bandleader was selected out of more than 1,100 nominations from all over the country. The award includes $10,000 for the school’s program.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – APRIL 03: Stephen T. Cox, Music Educator Award recipient, poses in the press room during the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Mindy Small/Getty Images)

Nominees:

– Black Pumas has two nominations slip away from them. Their album “Capitol Cuts: Live from Studio A” received a nomination for Best Rock Album and Best Rock Performance for “Know You Better.” The Austin band has been nominated six times but has yet to take home a trophy.

– Megan Thee Stallion took the stage alongside Dua Lipa to present Best New Artist during the award show. She was also up for Best Rap Performance which went to Baby Keem and Kendrick Lamar for “Family Ties.”

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – APRIL 03: Mickey Guyton attends the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

– Kacey Musgraves lost the two awards she was up for in the country music category. Her nomination sparked mixed reviews when she did not receive other nominations like Best Country Album because it wasn’t “country enough.”

– Mickey Guyton did not win the awards she was nominated for. Guyton, however, made history by becoming the first Black solo female artist to earn a Grammy nomination in a country music category.

– Willie Nelson was nominated for Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album for his Frank Sinatra tribute entitled “That’s Life.” Nelson has received more than 50 nominations from the Recording Academy. Fellow Texan and collaborator Norah Jones was also nominated in the category for his, “‘Til We Meet Again” live album.

– Jack Ingram, Jon Randall and Miranda Lambert received a nomination for their collaborative album titled, “The Marfa Tapes.” Lambert also received a nomination for her collaboration with Elle King.

– Leon Bridges was up for Best Traditional R&B Performance for “Born Again” featuring Robert Glasper and Best R&B Album for “Gold-Diggers Sound.”

– Kirk Franklin did not take home an award. He was nominated for Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song for, “We Win.”

Overall, it was a big night for Silk Sonic, also known as Bruno Mars and Anderson Paak. The duo not only opened the show but also took home all 4 awards they were nominated for. It was also a big, first-ever Grammy night for Olivia Rodrigo. The young pop star took home three awards. Jon Batiste walked away with five out of the 11 awards he was nominated for.

The Grammys also paid tribute to Texas native Meat Loaf during its “in memorial” montage.