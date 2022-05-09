AUSTIN (KXAN) — A champion was crowned in America’s new singing competition on KXAN.

UNIVERSAL CITY, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 25: AleXa attends NBC’s “American Song Contest” Semifinals at Universal Studios Hollywood on April 25, 2022 in Universal City, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

American Song Contest, a Eurovision-inspired show brought artists from all 50 states, five major U.S. territories and Washington D.C. Hosts Kelly Clarkson and Snoop Dogg helped artists navigate through qualifying and semifinals before arriving at the grand finale.

After eight weeks of competition, Oklahoma’s AleXa came out on top, becoming the first ASC winner and crowned “Best Original Song” in the country. The winner will get to appear on the Billboard Music Awards, plus have their song played on iHeartRadio stations across the country.

AleXa earned more votes beating out other finalists including: Tenelle from American Samoa, Ni/Co from Alabama, Michael Bolton from Connecticut, Chloe Fredericks from North Dakota, Jordan Smith from Kentucky, Riker Lynch from Colorado, Tyler Braden from Tennessee, Grant Knoche from Texas and Allen Stone from Washington.

Texas’ 19-year-old Grant Knoche placed fourth in the competition, receiving high scores from fans.

America’s votes and the show’s jury determined the winner. The jury was made up of 56 music experts from each state and territory.