ARLINGTON, Texas (KXAN) — A Lavender Haze crept up on Arlington over the weekend and stayed around for three days while Taylor Swift left her mark on the city.

The popstar was the first artist to ever play three days in a row at AT&T Stadium, and she set a 3-day attendance record of 210,607.

Swift tweeted about the record-breaking shows.

“Just had the wildest three nights in Arlington, TX,” she said on Twitter. “So proud to be the first artist to play 3 nights at AT&T Stadium & basically just wanted to say I’m counting down the seconds til we hit the stage in Tampa next week. Love u mean it seriously wow 😮”

The highly anticipated Eras Tour kicked off in Arizona last month after Swift’s nearly five-year hiatus from touring. The tour has a total of 52 scheduled dates, stopping all over the U.S., with shows still to come in Houston later this month.

The tour was in such high demand that Ticketmaster canceled public ticket sales due to “insufficient” supply after record presales in November. The ticketing company said it sold more than 2 million Taylor Swift tickets the first day they were on sale, “the most tickets [Ticketmaster] ever sold for an artist in a single day.”

Tickets for the Eras Tour shows at AT&T Stadium were sold through SeatGeek, so fans attending the Arlington shows may not have experienced the same pressure reported by those buying tickets for the tour through Ticketmaster.