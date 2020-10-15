Taraji P. Henson to host ‘New Jack Swing’ podcast series

FILE – Taraji P. Henson attends the FOX All Star party at the Television Critics Association Winter press tour on Jan. 7, 2020, in Pasadena, Calif. Henson will host a new podcast series focused on the story behind the New Jack Swing music era. Wondery and Universal Music Group announced Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, that Henson will host “Jacked: The Rise of New Jack Swing.” The six-part series will premiere Nov. 17 on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and the Wondery App. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Taraji P. Henson will host a new podcast series focused on the story behind the New Jack Swing music era.

Wondery and Universal Music Group announced Thursday that Henson will host “Jacked: The Rise of New Jack Swing.” The six-part series will premiere Nov. 17 on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and the Wondery App.

The Oscar-nominated actor will also serve as a producer of the series, which is being dubbed as the “rise and eventual fall” of the New Jack Swing movement. The series will delve into the complex relationships between a group of teenagers from Harlem who created the musical sound.

The story will involve “dashed hopes, jealousy, betrayal, drugs, hip-hop and rivalries.”

Megaproducer Teddy Riley is known as the leader of the New Jack Swing era, which made its mark in the ’80s and ’90s. The musical style was fusion of hip-hop, R&B, jazz and funk.

Some of the popular songs from the era included Bobby Brown’s “My Prerogative,” Bell Biv Devoe’s “Poison,” Tony Toni Tone’s “Feels Good” and “Rumpshaker” by Wreckx-N-Effect.

“Jacked” will feature dozens of interviews including band members and managers along with music from UMG’s catalog.

The podcast series is the first project between Wondery and Universal Music Group since both announced their partnership last year.