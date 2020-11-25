Talkin’ more than turkey: KXAN stars name their favorite Thanksgiving food

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Thanksgiving is not just a time to reflect on what to be thankful for, it’s also a time to put those stretchy pants on and scarf down delicious food.

Whether it’s the traditional fare — turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing, cranberry sauce, etc. — or something a little outside the box your family has made into a staple dish, you might like the same thing as members of the KXAN family.

Some of our anchors and reporters would like to share their favorite food and a little bit about why they like it. So here we go:

Avery Travis, investigative reporter: “Pie. Any kind will work, but my mom makes a mean chocolate bourbon pecan pie. Is there really any other answer?!”

Avery Travis

Erin Cargile, investigative reporter/anchor: “My mom’s mashed potatoes … topped with her gravy made with the juices from the turkey, which I will have to attempt to recreate this year since we can’t be together due to COVID. We’re in trouble.”

Erin Cargile

Alex Caprariello, education reporter: “I love mashed potatoes and gravy the best because I pair it with EVERYTHING. It goes with the turkey, it goes with the stuffing, it goes with the rolls. You better believe almost half of my plate every year is reserved just for the mashed potatoes.”

Alex Caprariello

Alyssa Goard, reporter: “The turkey, of course! My grandpa was a butcher and I used to marvel at him spending all that time in the kitchen carving and stuffing the turkey. Thanksgiving turkey makes me smile because it makes me think of him.”

Alyssa Goard

Tom Miller, morning anchor: “I’m here for the stuffing with some bacon in it, covered in gravy. Savory over sweet any day! Once I’ve already has seconds I’ll go back for thirds of this.”

Tom Miller

Kristen Currie, meteorologist : “My favorite part of the Thanksgiving meal is my mama’s homemade gravy. Turkey drippings, butter, chicken stock, and a little white wine — it’s a game changer. I smother EVERYTHING in it — stuffing, turkey, bread roll, etc. (Although, for the record, Grandma’s Lemon Bars are a close second.)” Kristen would also like to make it clear that she believes canned cranberry sauce is the worst side of all-time. “Hard pass on that mountain of goo,” she says.

Kristen Currie

Sydney Benter, evening anchor: “Sweet potato casserole. It’s sweet potatoes smothered in butter, topped with brown sugar. It’s essentially a dessert masquerading as part of the main course and it’s delicious!”

Sydney Benter

David Yeomans, meteorologist: “I love Sister Schubert’s rolls. They’re soft, moist, and buttery – and small enough to where you can have five of them without your family looking at you sideways. Cut them in half the next day for a little turkey/stuffing/gravy sandwich with the leftovers.”

David Yeomans

Candy Rodriguez, morning reporter: “While I would say tamales are my pick, I have to go with stuffing! I’ll also take some dressing. Either stuffing or dressing, only time of the year you can get it! Growing up in a Mexican-American household I got to experience the best of both worlds. Our side dish table featured everything from cheesy broccoli rice casserole to arroz rojo.”

Candy Rodriguez

Nabil Remadna, morning reporter: “My mom makes the best lemon pie! Somehow it only comes out during the holidays, which is a good thing considering I usually eat the whole thing.”