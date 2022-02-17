Taco truck inspired candy hitting Austin-area shelves

AUSTIN (KXAN) — What if your favorite Austin taco food truck was wrapped up into a bag of candy?

Popular candy maker Brach’s is rolling out new and potentially disgusting Easter jelly beans, according to a listing on Target’s website.

The new bag of fun called “Late Night Taco Truck” is based on items you would order at a taco truck in Austin.

The new candy includes six different flavors including margarita, churro, salsa, guacamole, beef taco and horchata. It’s definitely not your average bag of jelly beans.

Do you eat them separately or do you combine the salsa and guacamole beans before washing it down with horchata?

The candy bags are on sale now in select Target stores around the Austin area.