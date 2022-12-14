SZA performs at Day 1 of the Astroworld Music Festival at NRG Park on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, in Houston. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Alternative R&B singer SZA will return to Austin in March as part of her newly announced S.O.S. North American Tour.

The GRAMMY Award-winning artist just headlined the Austin City Limits Music Festival in October of this year.

Her tour announcement came on the heels of her new “SOS” album release, which happened last Friday. “SOS” is SZA’s second album in addition to 2017’s “Ctrl”.

Austin’s Moody Center is one of 17 dates announced for the tour so far, with Dallas being the only other Texas city on the list.

Joining SZA on the tour will be Omar Apollo, who was also at ACL Fest earlier this year.

SZA’s show takes place at the Moody Center on March 9, 2023. Tickets go on sale this Friday at noon.

The venue topped Billboard Magazine’s list of highest-grossing venues in the world earlier this month for the category of 10,001-15,000-person capacity arenas.

According to Billboard, the Moody Center has grossed $62,695,359 in ticket sales with 399,068 attendees this year.