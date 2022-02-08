SXSW music wristbands now on sale to Austin-area residents

FILE – SXSW Interactive and Film Festival attendees crowd the Austin Convention Center on March 9, 2013, in Austin, Texas. After the pandemic forced the South by Southwest Film Festival to turn virtual the last two years, the Austin, Texas, festival is plotting a largely in-person event this March, with the premieres of the third season of Donald Glover’s “Atlanta,” the latest from Richard Linklater and the Sandra Bullock-Channing Tatum comedy “The Lost City.” (AP Photo/Jack Plunkett, File)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Wristbands for the South by Southwest music festival are now on sale, but getting them comes with a catch.

SXSW organizers said people have to show proof of vaccination against COVID-19 or show proof of a negative test to “collect and maintain their credentials.” Depending on what risk level Austin-Travis County is at, the period for valid negative tests to pick up wristbands ranges from 24-72 hours.

Organizers also need wristband holders to download the Clear App Health Pass to verify vaccination status. For fully-vaccinated wristband holders, the dose that completes the vaccination series should be dated no less than 14 days before credential pickup. Booster doses are encouraged.

The wristbands cost $149 and are limited to Austin-area residents for now, organizers said. Sales are online and people can buy up to two wristbands, one for themselves and another for someone else with the name of that person required at checkout. The billing zip code on the purchasing credit card must be from the Austin area.

The SXSW music festival is March 14-20 throughout central Austin, and wristbands also grant people access to the SXSW comedy festival from March 14-19. The full SXSW schedule is on the event’s website.