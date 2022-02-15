SXSW 2022: Lizzo, Beck, Al Roker named speakers

(Lizzo Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Global Citizen) (Roker Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images) (Beck Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

AUSTIN (KXAN) – South by Southwest is around the corner and organizers just announced dozens of speakers coming to this year’s conference.

Keynote speakers include singer and rapper Lizzo. The Grammy award-winning artist partnered with Amazon Prime for a new reality show called “Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls.” The series is set to debut this spring on the streaming platform.

Other big-name speakers include Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominee Beck, bestselling author Neal Stephenson and award-winning director Celine Tricart.

The featured speakers list is just as grand with panels including singer-songwriter and Broadway star Sara Bareillas, late-night talk show host Busy Philipps, Tony Award-winning “Hamilton” star Renée Elise Goldsberry, “Queer Eye” star Jonathan Van Ness.

“South by” panels cover a wide range of topics from film, music and technology to news, politics and climate change. Organizers say new for 2022 is the addition of Summits, which take a deep dive into specific topics relevant to the SXSW audience.

Other names speaking at this year’s conference include United States Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland, TV personality Chrissy Teigen, Dallas Mavericks owner and billionaire entrepreneur Mark Cuban, Austin’s own actor and screenwriter Ethan Hawke, TODAY show’s Al Roker and Tom Llamas, MSNBC President Rashida Jones and Better Call Saul’s Bob Odenkirk.

South by Southwest runs March 11-20.