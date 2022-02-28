SXSW 2022: Addressing rumors about ‘Sunday Service’ event

INDIO, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 21: Kanye West performs Sunday Service during the 2019 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 21, 2019 in Indio, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for Coachella)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Could ‘Ye’ log off Instagram and head to Austin for a surprise performance at the South by Southwest Conference & Festivals?

Rumors have been swirling on Twitter and Reddit that Kanye West could bring his Sunday Service performance to the conference. It wouldn’t be the first time we’ve seen an artist do a surprise performance. It’s also not the first time Kanye has stopped by SXSW.

Here’s what we found about the possibility of a Ye concert.

Permit

The rumors started after an event permit application titled “SXSW Sunday Morning Service” popped up on the city’s permitting website. There’s no name on the permit since it’s just for planning purposes. We see the event is listed as a “short concert, church service, and worship event,” according to the permit description.

Permit description on City of Austin website for “Sunday Service” event during SXSW.

Sunday Service started in January 2019 as a way for Kanye to combine his love of music, fashion and faith. The services consist of a small band and big choir that perform gospel songs and renditions of Ye classics.

Venue

The “Sunday Service” permit is requesting use of Republic Square Park in downtown Austin. The venue can hold anywhere from 50 to 5,000 people for an event. To compare, the performance has taken place at a mall in Utah, concert arenas and the lawn at the Coachella Music Festival.

Sources tell KXAN the event at Republic Square is not tied to Kanye.

INDIO, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 21: Choir members perform at Sunday Service during the 2019 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 21, 2019 in Indio, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for Coachella)

Schedule

A search on the SXSW website shows “no results” for a Sunday Service or any event tied to Kanye.

Kanye’s new ‘enemy’ and “Saturday Night Live” comedian Pete Davidson is set to debut his new film “Bodies Bodies Bodies” during the film festival. Another on Kanye’s enemy list, Kid Cudi, will debut a film he’s in called “X.” It’s about a group of young filmmakers set out to make a film in rural Texas.

Even if Sunday Service is not Kanye’s event, it’s a possibility his circle shows up for SXSW. The rapper could pay a visit to his friend Elon Musk, steal headlines away from his ex-wife Kim Kardashian and her new boyfriend or attend to promote his new album.

SXSW Permit Applications

The ‘Sunday Service’ permit is just one in the dozens of special event permits that could have a big named tied to it during SXSW. As we know, a big name artist could show up to any venue to perform a gig. Since it’s the return to the first in-person conference in more than two years, the event appears to be smaller than years past, based off applications submitted.

2020: The City of Austin received 183 Spring Festival Season permit applications. (A majority of the events were tied to SXSW but were later canceled because of the pandemic.)

2021: No applications were submitted. SXSW was held virtually.

2022: 139 permit applications submitted for the month of March.

Major companies submitting applications to host parties during SXSW include Twitter, Twitch, Dr. Martens, Billboard Magazine, Samsung Galaxy, Disney+, Amazon Prime and CNN, to name a few.

SXSW runs March 11-20.