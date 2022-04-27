AUSTIN (KXAN) — Jared Padalecki is “on the mend” following a recent car crash.

“Supernatural” fans first learned of the incident from fellow costar Jensen Ackles. Over the weekend, Ackles told a crowd at an event the 39-year-old actor had been in a car crash.

Jared Padalecki, left, and Jensen Ackles, right, participate in The CW “Supernatural: Final Season” panel during the Summer 2019 Television Critics Association Press Tour at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

It’s unclear if the crash happened in Austin. KXAN is working to confirm where the crash took place.

“He was in a very bad car accident. He wasn’t driving, he was in the passenger seat, and he’s lucky to be alive,” Ackles said of Padalecki in a video shared on social media.

Fans took to Twitter to send their best wishes to the actor. It sparked a response from Padalecki.

“Hey y’all! I want to thank everyone for the outpouring of love. I’m definitely on the mend and hoping to return to filming later this week,” Padalecki wrote on Twitter. “I’m so lucky to have had the best care and be surrounded by people who love me. So grateful for everyone.”

Padalecki currently plays Cordell Walker in “Walker,” a reimagining of the hit series “Walker, Texas Ranger” that airs on The CW and films in Austin.

The post included a picture of the “Walker actor” and one of his three children. Ackles told fans his costar was recovering at home. Padalecki and his family have lived in Austin for more than a decade. Their ‘modern farmhouse’ was featured in Architectural Digest in 2021, and Padalecki participated in the Austin Marathon.