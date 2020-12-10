Submit your kids’ questions for our upcoming Storytime with Santa KXAN Live

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Does your child have a question they’ve wanted to ask Santa Claus? Or a message they want to share? Now is their chance to have their voices heard!

We’ll have the big man himself in studio next Wednesday-Friday to answer to them. Just send us a video with your child saying “Hi Santa, my name is___” and the question they’d like answered.

WHAT: Storytime with Santa – We’ll have Santa Claus in the KXAN Live studio to read a different holiday-themed story each day, and answer questions from children. Has your child ever wanted to know what Santa feeds his reindeer? Or how long it takes for him to travel across the world in one night? Tune in and he just might have an answer for them.

WHEN: Wednesday, Dec. 16 – Friday, Dec. 18, each day at 5:30 p.m. CST.

WHERE: KXAN Live – On our Facebook page or on our website.

HOW: Submit your child’s question in the form of a video by filling out the ReportIt form below, or email us at ReportIt@kxan.com.