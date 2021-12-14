Stream it or Skip it: Austin reacts to Netflix’s ‘Twentysomethings: Austin’

Warning: The following article contains modest spoilers for “Twentysomethings: Austin”

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Twitter had plenty to say about Netflix’s all new reality show “Twentysomethings: Austin.”

The first six episodes dropped Friday with another six coming Dec. 17. The show follows eight twenty-something strangers trying to navigate life, love and work in America’s fastest growing cities.

Some viewers loved it…

My new favorite show is twenty somethings Austin… judge me I don’t care — currently bedridden (@grapheme_color) December 12, 2021

Others thought something was missing…

Did they even discuss the craziness of the housing market in ATX? — Daniel W. Dick (@DanielWDick) December 12, 2021

While others were more critical of the show…

If you wanna feel incredible amounts of cringe and second hand embarrassment and annoyance, be sure to watch the new Netflix show Twentysomethings: Austin — Hilary (@guccimanesgf) December 10, 2021

The crew of twenty-somethings got out of the house and explored what Austin has to offer.

The most obvious places to make an appearance were: South Congress, the “Welcome to Austin” sign, and pedal boating on Lady Bird Lake.

At one point, one of the housemates said “You guys are about to see the river for the first time.” This was when referring to Lady Bird Lake — which, technically, is a river with dams on both ends. He was the only cast member who was living in Austin prior to the show.

The group of eight are fast learners and found patio drinks are the best way to beat the Austin heat.

Austin sports bar ‘Little Woodrow’s’ makes appearance in new Netflix show (KXAN Photo)

The show featured meet ups at Nightcap, Sawyer & Co., De Nada, Latchkey, Little Woodrow’s, Desert Door, and Fierce Whiskers Distillery to name a few.

The fun didn’t stop there because the crew got “Buck Wild” on a mechanic bull and even let loose at “Rain on 4th.”

The cast members of Twentysomethings: Austin explore Austin nightlife. (Courtesy Netflix)

Some fans paid close attention and spotted illegal parking from the comedian of the bunch. Guess you could say, jokes on him.

Watching Twentysomethings: Austin and oop pic.twitter.com/yubdML0tga — Jay R. Jordan (@jayrjordan) December 11, 2021

There was no mention of the University of Texas Austin but the group did plan on attending a UT tailgate. That’s according to their to-do list.

I’m dutifully slogging my way through Netflix’s new Twentysomethings: Austin and caught this glimpse of the Austin vision board/to-do list they’ve got above the couch in the Airbnb. Ugh. What else should be on here? WRONG ANSWERS ONLY… pic.twitter.com/w4w92YxK2w — Andy Langer (@Andylanger) December 14, 2021

Sports were not entirely left out because one of the housemates did try and get a job working for Round Rock Express.

Fans also spotted Texas staples like Blue Bell Ice Cream and Lone Star by the pool.

From left to right, Twentysomethings: Austin cast members Kamari Bonds, Isha Punja, Abbey Humphreys. (Courtesy Netflix)

If you questioned whether the show was actually filmed in Austin, the doubts fade away once there was a scene about good ole Texas bugs!

It’s too early to say whether we’ll see a sunset date on top Mount Bonnell, or a picnic in Zilker Park. But according to fans, Austin is looking like a place they might want to move to.

I took a sick day and am bingeing a Netflix reality show about singles living in Austin. I’m very jealous and would like to relocate to Austin. — stephers🌻 (@simply_stephers) December 13, 2021

What are your thoughts on the new Netflix reality series #twentysomethingsaustin ??? It really makes Austin look so attractive. I also saw a Whataburger cameo. — Priscilla Aguirre (@CillaAguirre) December 13, 2021

