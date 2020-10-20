Stream and scream! Here are the horror movies you can watch right now

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Spooky season is halfway over but there’s still time to get your chills before October ends. Here’s a list of the horror movies currently available for streaming.
Netflix
“Anaconda” (1997) — Jennifer Lopez and Ice Cube vs. a giant snake in the Amazon.
“Green Room” (2015) — A band plays a gig at a rural bar, which they soon find out is a neo-Nazi hangout. Things go haywire.
“Hush” (2016) — A deaf woman is stalked by a masked man trying to get inside her house — relying on her other senses, the woman fights back.
“The Invitation” (2015) — What would you do if your ex invited you over for a dinner? Watch this movie before saying yes.
“Killer Klowns from Outer Space” (1988) — Killer Klowns from Outer Space.
“The Silence of the Lambs” (1991) — Anthony Hopkins plays Dr. Hannibal Lecter, a man with a taste for unique cuisine. Widely considered to be the first and only (so far) horror movie to win the Academy Award for Best Picture.
“Sleepy Hollow” (1999) — Tim Burton adapts the tale of Ichabod Crane and the Headless Horseman — heads roll.
Hulu
“Crawl” (2019) — A girl trapped in a basement during a flood tries to survive the night as hungry alligators lurk beneath the water.
“The Lodge” (2019) — Two children are left alone with their new stepmother — who slowly begins to lose her grip on what’s real and what’s not. Is she going mad or is something else afoot?
“New Year, New You” (2018) — A Gwyneth Paltrow-style social media influencer reunites with her hometown best friends. This sleepover doesn’t go as planned.
Amazon Prime
“Hereditary” (2018) — Tragedy and grief slowly rip a family apart — in addition to a sinister demonic guest.
“Unsane” (2018) — A woman is falsely locked into a psychiatric hospital where a man who had previously stalked her may or may not work. Can she escape alive?
“The Strangers: Prey at Night” (2018) — A sequel to the 2008 movie about masked home invaders. If you ever wanted a horror scene set to Bonnie Tyler’s “Total Eclipse of the Heart,” this one’s for you.
“Midsommar” (2019) — A flowery festival in Sweden is not as fun as one woman thought it would be.
Disney+
Disney+ also offers some Halloween-lite fare for the family.
“The Nightmare Before Christmas” (1993) — Half Halloween movie, half Christmas movie, Tim Burton’s stop motion animated musical follows the king of Halloween trying to spookify Christmas.
“The Haunted Mansion” (2003) — Eddie Murphy in a comedically haunted mansion.
“Hocus Pocus” (1993) — A Halloween classic starring Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy as the Sanderson sisters — three witches back from dead on a mission to leech the life from innocent children. A perennial favorite.
HBO Max
“The Invisible Man” (2020) — A woman finally escapes from her abusive husband — but has he found a new way to torment her?
“Jaws” (1975) — Steven Spielberg’s iconic shark movie. You’d recognize that music anywhere.
“Us” (2019) — A family is terrorized by strange doppelgängers in this thought-provoking chiller.
“Ready or Not” (2019) — A woman meets her new husband’s family for the first time — they welcome her with a deadly game.
“Alien” (1979) — This haunted house in space classic stars Sigourney Weaver as Captain Ellen Ripley, who must save her crew and her ship from a terrifying creature with terrifying features.
“Doctor Sleep” (2019) — A sequel to the iconic 1980 horror masterpiece “The Shining,” this Stephen King adaptation follows a telepathic man trying to stop a gang of child-killing vampires.
“IT: Chapter Two” (2019) — Pennywise the Clown returns to Derry, Maine, 27 years after the first movie. Childhood friends, now adults, band together to defeat the sewer-living demon in this finale.
Happy Halloween!