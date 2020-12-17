Storytime: Santa reads ”Twas the Night Before Christmas,’ shares how he eats so many cookies in one night

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Santa joins us for a storytime at 5:30 p.m. Thursday and answers children’s questions about his cookie consumption and what he would like for Christmas.

As it’s one week out to Christmas Eve, Santa decides it’s a good idea to read the classic poem “The Night Before Christmas.”

The poem, which was originally called “Account of a Visit From St. Nicholas,” and is sometimes known as “‘Twas the Night Before Christmas,” describes how Santa arrives to a home, delivers gifts and then flies off in his sleigh, all observed by the narrator.

The poem is credited to Clement Clark Moore, who wrote it for his six children in 1822 and read it to them on Christmas Eve, according to the New York Times. A friend took the poem and submitted it to a New York newspaper, where it was published the next year. Moore’s name didn’t appear on the poem until 1837, the New York Times wrote.

However, there has been some controversy over the years about whether Moore was the true author. A descendant of the a poet named Henry Livingston Jr. is convinced he was the one who penned those lines, according to a 2017 article from the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation. A number of scholars have analyzed the poem and said Livingston may be the author.

Following the reading, Santa will answer questions submitted by Central Texas children, including how he eats so many cookies in one night.