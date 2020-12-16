Storytime: Santa reads ‘The Snowy Day,’ shares what he wants for Christmas

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Santa joins us for a storytime at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday and answers children’s questions, including what he wants for Christmas.

Santa will begin by reading “The Snowy Day,” written and illustrated by Ezra Jack Keats.

The story follows Peter as he makes his way outside into the drifts of snow. He explores how his footprints leave a trail behind him, ascends to the top and slides down a snow mountain, and finally tucks a snowball into his pocket for later.

“The Snowy Day” was first published in 1962 and “broke the color barrier in mainstream children’s publishing,” according to the Ezra Jack Keats Foundation website, which also includes activities to accompany the book.

Following the reading, Santa will answer questions submitted by Central Texas children about himself and preparations for Christmas.