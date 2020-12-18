Storytime: Santa reads ‘How the Grinch Stole Christmas,’ explains how reindeer fly

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Santa joins us for a storytime at 5:30 p.m. Friday and answers children’s questions about his reindeer, elves and more.

Santa will start off by reading “How the Grinch Stole Christmas,” about a mean creature called the Grinch whose too-small heart led him to steal presents and decorations from the nearby residents of Whoville. But, when he realizes stealing presents didn’t steal the Whos joy, he returns the gifts and learns a valuable lesson.

Theodore Giesel first wrote the book under the name Dr. Seuss and it was published in 1957. According to the New England Historical Society, Giesel found it easy to name his main character, saying “I just drew him and looked at him, and it was obvious to me who he was.”

The classic television special first aired in 1966, and has become a holiday staple for many. A full-length film starring Jim Carrey also came out in 2000.

Following the storytime, Santa will answer questions from children in Central Texas, including about how reindeer fly.