Single in Texas? You’re in a pretty good spot, website says

AUSTIN (KXAN) — If you’re single, Texas is a pretty good place to be, according to the personal finance website WalletHub.

The site ranks Texas as the fourth-best for singles in a ranking system that compared all 50 states in 30 “key indicators of dating-friendliness.”

WalletHub split the categories into three groups: dating opportunities, dating economics, along with romance and fun. Texas had below-average marks in the percentage of single adults available to date (included in dating opportunities) but ranked near the top of the “romance and fun” chart with the most restaurants and movie theaters per capita in the country. Texas was slightly better than average when it came to dating economics, meaning the costs of potential date activities aren’t as bad as some other states, but also not as good.

The categories were weighted 50-25-25 with dating opportunities factoring in the ranking system the most. Texas finished with a score of 63.19, just above Pennslyvania’s 62.04 and below Florida with 65.88.

While performing the worst in dating economics, California is still the best state for singles according to the rankings thanks to strong performances in both dating opportunities and romance and fun. New York is closed behind at No. 2 with a similar ranking performance.

WalletHub also considered the percentage of people aged 12 and older who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Texas ranked No. 26 in that category.

WalletHub also included Austin on its list of best cities for singles, ranking it No. 5 in the country and the top city in the Lone Star State.