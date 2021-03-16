‘Show us your Texas;’ first-ever Texas Film Round-Up focused on digital video

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Break out those cell phones! The Texas Film Commission (TFC) and the Texas Archive of Moving Images (TAMI) are looking for Texans to send in digital video of what makes Texas great.

TAMI has been offering Texas Film Round-up, the no-cost program for digitalization of film and videotape for people who are willing to donate a digital copy to TAMI. Now, they are asking Texans to send in digital videos of people, places, traditions, events and other Texas topics.

For 12 years TAMI’s Texas Film Round-up has worked to digitize and archive physical media like film and videotape as they grow obsolete, resulting in over 50,000 digital video conversions. A collection of over 5,000 of those videos can be watched at TexasArchive.org. Because of the decline in use of film and videotape less than 200 those videos are from the last 20 years.

TAMI hopes that by asking for digital video submissions they can offer a more complete coverage of the past 20 years.

Not everyone had a film or video camera, but approximately 96 percent of Americans have a smartphone. I encourage Texas to open up their phones, take a look at their videos and send us that one video that sums up their Texas experience. Elizabeth Hansen, TAMI Managing Director

You can upload your digital video on the Digital Round-up submission page.