Sheriff warns people to stop coming to ghost town shown in TikTok video

BRANSON, Mo. (KTVI) – Video of an abandoned Missouri resort community is going viral again and this time law enforcement has a warning for people planning to visit.

Construction on the Indian Ridge Resort near Branson started in 2006. The ambitious $1.6 billion dollar project included plans for a water park, a hotel, a marina, shopping, condos, and large vacation homes. The 900-acre project is located on Table Rock Lake.

Development of Indian Ridge Resort ended prematurely, however, after the Great Recession of 2008. Four people plead guilty to real estate fraud in 2015 for submitting fraudulent invoices to one of three banks they borrowed money from to build the mini mansions.

Some of the structures have been demolished but many still sit.

Some of the grand homes appear nearly finished, but they have all been left to slowly fall apart.

The construction project, which is visible from a nearby highway and is also the subject of social media posts and online videos, has drawn people curious about the area to share pictures and videos of the failed development.

On Monday, the Stone County Sheriff’s Office posted this warning to potential tourists to their Facebook page:

“A recent Tik-Tok video went viral about the Indian Ridge development that went bankrupt. This has caused this location off of 76 Highway to become a tourist attraction. THIS IS PRIVATE PROPERTY AND YOU CAN BE CITED FOR TRESPASSING!Our Deputies are very busy handling calls for service and really do not want to write people tickets for trespassing. Please do not enter the property. Please do not trespass on the property. It has been a constant flow of people walking down in the development all weekend. Please go visit our many other tourist attractions in Stone County including Table Rock lake! Thank you! Sheriff Doug Rader”

This is the TikTok post that is going viral:

New developers have purchased the properties and plans are currently underway to develop the area.