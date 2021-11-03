‘Sex and the City’ fans can now stay at Airbnb replica of Carrie Bradshaw’s apartment

382260 05: Kristin Davis, Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kim Cattrall star in the comedy series “Sex And The City” now in its third season. (Photo by HBO/Newsmakers)

NEW YORK CITY (KXAN) — I couldn’t help but wonder: ‘when do I book?‘

Beginning next year, fans of HBO’s iconic romantic-comedy series “Sex and the City” will be able to experience a slice of main character Carrie Bradshaw’s glamorous life. A new New York City listing on Airbnb is offering “A Night in Carrie Bradshaw’s New York Apartment” — it’s an updated replica of the fashionable fictional sex columnist’s instantly recognizable brownstone.

But there’s an even bigger surprise.

The host of guests’ stay is none other than Sarah Jessica Parker herself!

In her Airbnb listing, Parker writes: “It’s been 23 years since I first stepped into Carrie’s shoes, and now, it’s your turn. In celebration of the upcoming release of ‘And Just Like That…,’ the highly-anticipated new chapter of HBO’s groundbreaking series, ‘Sex and the City,’ we’re opening the doors to the brownstone where it all began.”

Parker, who won both Emmy and Golden Globe awards for “SATC,” says the space is “quintessentially Carrie,” including designer finishings and clothes. A stay will also include a brunch in Chelsea, a round of the character’s favorite cocktail, Cosmopolitans, and a fashion photoshoot. SJP even greets guests virtually!

Take a look at Kate Glicksberg’s gorgeous photos of the space below! And one of owner SJP inside the pad taken by Tara Rice.

The latest installment in the franchise, “And Just Like That…“, is set to premiere on HBO Max in December. It’s the first new chapter since 2010’s critically panned film “Sex and the City 2.” The new installment, however, will mark Carrie’s first return to the small screen since the first series’ finale in 2004.

“And Just Like That…” also marks a new beginning for the show, as only three of four original stars will return. Kim Cattrall, who played lusty public relations manager Samantha Jones, will be absent. Over the past decade, Cattrall has openly slammed Parker, including calling the actor “cruel” and “toxic” and saying the two were never friends. Parker has remained relatively hushed on the matter, although reassured fans in an Instagram post this year that “I don’t dislike her… she will always be part of us. No matter where we are or what we do.”

WarnerMedia said back in January the new series “will follow Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte as they navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s.”

A stay at “Carrie’s apartment” will likely be in high demand, however, Parker is currently only asking $23 per night. Bookings open at 11 a.m. CST Nov. 8.