Selena among artists to receive Lifetime Achievement Award at 2021 GRAMMYs

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) – The late Queen of Tejano, Selena, will be among artists to receive the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2021 Grammys on Sunday, March 14.

The Recording Academy announced the 2021 Special Merit Award honorees for the 63 Annual GRAMMY Awards late last year.

The artists include Selena, Grandmaster Flash & The Furious Five, Lionel Hampton, Marilyn Horne, Salt-N-Pepa, and Talking Heads.

Selena was the first female Tejano artist to win the Best Mexican-American Album, during the 36 Annual GRAMMY Awards for her 1993 album Live.

The award show that recognizes excellence in music was postponed two months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

You can catch the award show live on CBS on Sunday, March 14 from 7 to 10 p.m.