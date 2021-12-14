‘Selena’ among 25 films added to National Film Registry

HOLLYWOOD, CA – MARCH 23: Actress Jennifer Lopez, who plays Selena in the movie “Selena,” performs with her band in one of the scenes from the movie. “Selena” is about the Tejano singer who is murdered by her fan club president. (Photo credit RICCO TORRES/AFP via Getty Images)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Library of Congress announced Tuesday its annual selection of 25 films to be inducted into the National Film Registry. Among them is the biographical film “Selena.”

According to the National Film Registry, movies are selected for their cultural, historic or aesthetic importance to preserve the nation’s film heritage.

“Selena,” released in 1997, is the biographical film of singer Selena Quintanilla-Perez, starring Jennifer Lopez in her first major movie role. It also stars Edward James Olmos as Selena’s father Abraham, who managed the family band.

The movie, directed by Gregory Nava, tells the story of the young singer’s rise to fame and her tragic death. Selena was shot to death at age 23 by the head of her fan club after a dispute. After her death, Selena’s life, music and film became touchstones for Latin American culture, and her appeal reached various audiences.

Olmos told the library the movie stands out as a universal family story that happens to be about Mexican-Americans along the Texas-Mexico border.