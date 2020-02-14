SEGA’s ‘Sonic the Hedgehog’ goes head-to-head with horror remake of ‘Fantasy Island’

(WTAJ) — Jordan Peele, known for his comedic mischief on Key and Peele, took the world by storm in 2017 when he directed the thriller ‘Get Out’ and won an Academy Award for best original screenplay.

Three years later: The production company Blumhouse films, who were behind Peele and ‘Get Out’, have taken the classic 70’s TV show ‘Fantasy Island’ and have given it the thriller twist.

Similar to a smaller social media trend, the film takes a look at the visitors of Fantasy Island getting to live their fantasy, but every single one comes with a dark, horrible twist.

Meanwhile, after years of development, Paramount Pictures took the rights to Sonic The Hedgehog to make a live-action movie that Sony was trying to develop. However, when the first trailer was released, the collective universe seemed to band together against how the studio decided Sonic should look.

Paramount made some big changes as they re-animated every scene with a new Sonic. This made them push back the release date from November 2019 to February 14, 2020, the same weekend as Fantasy Island.

With no critic reviews on Rotten Tomatoes as of this writing, the question stands: Will Fantasy Island stay afloat, or will it sink?

Families will undoubtedly be in theaters to check out Sonic, but for a Valentine’s Day Weekend, it’s probably not a movie that you want to take your date to.

While both actually look promising, they’re truly apples and oranges. Sonic is one for the kids, and those who remember unboxing a Sega for Christmas, while Fantasy Island is geared towards those who love a good horror/thriller, and there are many.

Rest assured though, both movies will likely make a profit for their studios. The only real question is: Can Sonic make a big enough splash to warrant the rumored sequel?

