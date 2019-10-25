See “Cowboys: A Documentary Portrait” At The Austin Film Festival

John Langmore, Co-Director and Producer of “Cowboys: A Documentary Portrait” stopped by Studio 512 to tell us more about his upcoming film’s world premiere at the Paramount Theatre as part of the Austin Film Festival.

Told in the cinematic tradition of classic westerns, “Cowboys” is a feature-length film that gives viewers the opportunity to ride alongside modern working cowboys on some of America’s largest and most remote cattle ranches. The movie documents the lives of the men and women working on these “big outfit” ranches – some of which are over one million acres – and still require full crews of horseback mounted workers to tend large herds of cattle.

Narrated through first-hand accounts from the cowboys themselves, the story is steeped in authenticity and explores the rewards and hardships of a celebrated but misunderstood way of life, including the challenges that lie ahead for the cowboys critical to providing the world’s supply of beef.

“Cowboys” was filmed on eight of the nation’s largest cattle ranches across ten states in the American West.

The Austin Film Festival is October 24th-31st. AFF furthers the art and craft of film by inspiring and championing the work of all artists who use the language of film and television to tell a story.

Learn more at www.austinfilmfestival.com.

