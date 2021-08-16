Securing the bag: Austin resident claims $5M scratch ticket prize

Entertainment

by:

Posted: / Updated:
An Austin resident claimed the top prize in Texas Lottery's "$5 Million Fortune" scratch game, officials said Monday,

An Austin resident claimed the top prize in Texas Lottery’s “$5 Million Fortune” scratch game, officials said Monday,

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Someone in Austin made millions on a scratch ticket, the Texas Lottery Commission said Monday.

The claimant, who asked to remain anonymous, cashed in a “$5 Million Fortune” scratch ticket worth the top prize of $5 million. The ticket retails for $50.

The ticket was bought at EZ Stop No. 2, located at 1200 Kramer Lane, Texas Lottery officials said. It’s the last of four $5 million prizes the game offers across the state. Odds of winning any prize in the game on 1:3.53, including break-even prizes.

Lottery officials say since 1997, the Texas Lottery has contributed $27.4 billion to the Foundation School Fund, which supports public education in Texas.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Austin-Travis County

More Austin-Travis County News

Tracking the Coronavirus

Coronavirus Cases Tracker

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

More Coronavirus Live Blogs

Trending Stories

Don't Miss