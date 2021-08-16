Securing the bag: Austin resident claims $5M scratch ticket prize

An Austin resident claimed the top prize in Texas Lottery’s “$5 Million Fortune” scratch game, officials said Monday,

The claimant, who asked to remain anonymous, cashed in a “$5 Million Fortune” scratch ticket worth the top prize of $5 million. The ticket retails for $50.

The ticket was bought at EZ Stop No. 2, located at 1200 Kramer Lane, Texas Lottery officials said. It’s the last of four $5 million prizes the game offers across the state. Odds of winning any prize in the game on 1:3.53, including break-even prizes.

Lottery officials say since 1997, the Texas Lottery has contributed $27.4 billion to the Foundation School Fund, which supports public education in Texas.