AUSTIN (KXAN) — Professor Matthew McConaughey will be back again next semester at The University of Texas at Austin. He will offer a new format of his Script to Screen class for the first time, transitioning from studying film to now commercials.

The school is offering the undergraduate course – “Script to Screen: Commercials” – this spring 2023. The class will be cross-listed with the Radio-Television-Film and the Advertising and Public Relations programs at Moody College of Communication. McConaughey has been a professor of practice since 2019 for the Radio-Television-Film department. His class so far has offered a behind-the-scenes view of each stage of the production of a film.

The undergraduate spring 2023 course catalog shows a sneak peek of what this new class curriculum will entail for “Script to Screen: Commercials.”

“From SalesForce to Lincoln, Script to Screen: Commercials takes students behind the scenes of Matthew McConaughey’s latest commercial work,” the class description reads. “By studying campaign briefs, early concepts, scripts, storyboards, and exclusive behind-the-scenes footage, students will garner insight into the making of major advertising campaigns.”

“It offers many experiential learning opportunities. Students will explore the production of commercials and the development and distribution of advertising campaigns from the ad agency perspective. Script to Screen: Commercials are an essential “how-to” for students who are serious about advertising, marketing, producing, or directing,” the class description said.

The new version of the curriculum will be co-taught by Professor Scott Rice and Professor Laura Bright. Scott Rice is an associate professor of practice for Radio-Television-Film and is the current instructor for Script to Screen. He is an Emmy Award-winning filmmaker and commercial director. Laura Bright will join Rice in the spring and is an associate professor for the Stan Richards School of Advertising & Public Relations.

The course is an upper-division class, and non-majors will not be allowed to add this course. Students can look forward to learning from Academy Award winner Matthew McConaughey and his content. The class will be the same course number as the original Script to Screen but is a different class with a new topic of commercials. The original version of Script to Screen will return in the fall of 2023.