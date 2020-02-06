Rolling Stones to play Austin on Memorial Day weekend

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Rolling Stones are coming back to Austin.
For the first time since they rocked Zilker Park in 2006, the legendary British group will be back in town and will play on the Super Stage at Circuit of The Americas on May 24, the Sunday of Memorial Day weekend.
Tickets will go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m., Feb. 14, and will start at $98. American Express card members get the first crack at tickets through a 24-hour presale starting at 10 a.m. on Feb. 12.
There are also VIP packages available.
The Austin stop, part of the Rolling Stones’ No Filter Tour, is one of 15 cities in 2020 added to the tour through North America.
Tickets can be purchased through the Circuit of The Americas website, and there will be special offerings like premium camping, luxury boxes, lawn seating upgrades, and a picnic option.
Here’s the complete list of the tour dates:
- May 8 – San Diego, Calif., at SDCCU Stadium
- May 12 – Vancouver, B.C. at BC Place
- May 16 – Minneapolis, Minn., at U.S. Bank Stadium
- May 20 – Nashville, Tenn., at Nissan Stadium
- May 24 – Austin, Texas at Circuit of The Americas
- May 29 – Dallas, Texas at Cotton Bowl Stadium
- June 6 – Buffalo, N.Y., at New Era Field
- June 10 – Detroit, Mich., at Ford Field
- June 14 – Louisville, Ky., at Cardinal Stadium
- June 19 – Cleveland, Ohio, at FirstEnergy Stadium
- June 23 – Pittsburgh, Pa., at Heinz Field
- June 27 – St. Louis, Mo., at The Dome at America’s Center
- July 1 – Charlotte, N.C., at Bank of America Stadium
- July 5 – Tampa, Fla., at Raymond James Stadium
- July 9 – Atlanta, Ga., at Mercedes-Benz Stadium