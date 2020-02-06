Rolling Stones to play Austin on Memorial Day weekend

From left, Ron Wood, Mick Jagger, Charlie Watts and Keith Richards of the Rolling Stones perform during their concert at the Rose Bowl, Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, in Pasadena, Calif. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Rolling Stones are coming back to Austin.

For the first time since they rocked Zilker Park in 2006, the legendary British group will be back in town and will play on the Super Stage at Circuit of The Americas on May 24, the Sunday of Memorial Day weekend.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m., Feb. 14, and will start at $98. American Express card members get the first crack at tickets through a 24-hour presale starting at 10 a.m. on Feb. 12.

There are also VIP packages available.

The Austin stop, part of the Rolling Stones’ No Filter Tour, is one of 15 cities in 2020 added to the tour through North America.

Tickets can be purchased through the Circuit of The Americas website, and there will be special offerings like premium camping, luxury boxes, lawn seating upgrades, and a picnic option.

Here’s the complete list of the tour dates: