Rolling Stones reschedule Austin postponed show for Nov. 20 at COTA

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Iconic British rock band The Rolling Stones rescheduled last year’s postponed show for November 20 at the Circuit of the Americas Super Stage.
It’ll be the last stop on the band’s “No Filter” tour in the U.S., which was postponed last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. All tickets bought for the original May 24, 2020 show will be honored, organizers said. There are still VIP packages available.
The band was last in Austin in 2006 when they played at Zilker Park.
The band kicks off its tour Sept. 26 in St. Louis, and they’ll be at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas on Nov. 2. Here’s a complete list of tour stops:
- September 26 St. Louis, MO The Dome at America’s Center
- September 30 Charlotte, NC Bank Of America Stadium
- October 4 Pittsburgh, PA Heinz Field
- October 9 Nashville, TN Nissan Stadium
- October 13 New Orleans, LA New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival
- October 17 Los Angeles, CA SoFi Stadium
- October 24 Minneapolis, MN U.S. Bank Stadium
- October 29 Tampa, FL Raymond James Stadium
- November 2 Dallas, TX Cotton Bowl Stadium
- November 6 Las Vegas, NV Allegiant Stadium
- November 11 Atlanta, GA Mercedes-Benz Stadium
- November 15 Detroit, MI Ford Field
- November 20 Austin, TX Circuit of The Americas