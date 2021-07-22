Rolling Stones reschedule Austin postponed show for Nov. 20 at COTA

FILE – In this Aug. 22, 2019 file photo, Mick Jagger, center, performs with his Rolling Stones bandmates, from left, Ron Wood, Charlie Watts and Keith Richards during their concert at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif. The Stones announced Thursday, July 22, 2021, that they will relaunch their U.S. tour on Sept. 26 in St. Louis. Their revived tour will include some new dates in Los Angeles, Las Vegas and a show at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Iconic British rock band The Rolling Stones rescheduled last year’s postponed show for November 20 at the Circuit of the Americas Super Stage.

It’ll be the last stop on the band’s “No Filter” tour in the U.S., which was postponed last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. All tickets bought for the original May 24, 2020 show will be honored, organizers said. There are still VIP packages available.

The band was last in Austin in 2006 when they played at Zilker Park.

The band kicks off its tour Sept. 26 in St. Louis, and they'll be at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas on Nov. 2.