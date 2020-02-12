Rolling Stones pre-sale tickets available at 10 a.m. today

FILE – In this March 24, 2016 file photo, members of The Rolling Stones, from left, Mick Jagger, Charlie Watts, Keith Richards and Ron Wood pose for photos from the plane that brought them to Cuba at Jose Marti international airport in Havana, Cuba. The band plays Friday, June, 21, 2019 at Soldier Field in Chicago after a postponing their North American tour because frontman Mick Jagger needed medical treatment. A second show is scheduled for Tuesday at Soldier Field. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa File)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — You can’t always get what you want, but if you try sometimes — specifically Wednesday morning at 10 a.m. — well, you might find tickets to the Rolling Stones concert in Austin.

The pre-sale starts at 10 a.m. Wednesday for American Express card members and lasts 24 hours with regular sales starting Friday morning. Tickets start at $98.

It’s a new year, a new decade & we’re thrilled to announce a brand new Rolling Stones NO FILTER 2020 USA/CA tour! 🎸🎉 🎸



There is a fan presale starting on Weds Feb 12 sign up here to get access: https://t.co/aFu75Y310m

Tickets go on general sale Fri Feb 14 ❤️ #StonesNoFilter pic.twitter.com/nP2jtoaaVZ — The Rolling Stones (@RollingStones) February 6, 2020

The Rolling Stones announced last week that Austin is part of the band’s latest 15-city tour.

The concert is set for May 24 at the Circuit of the Americas. This will be the Stones’ first time in Austin since they played at Zilker Park back in 2006. They will also play at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas on May 29.

