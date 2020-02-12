Rolling Stones pre-sale tickets available at 10 a.m. today

AUSTIN (KXAN) — You can’t always get what you want, but if you try sometimes — specifically Wednesday morning at 10 a.m. — well, you might find tickets to the Rolling Stones concert in Austin.
The pre-sale starts at 10 a.m. Wednesday for American Express card members and lasts 24 hours with regular sales starting Friday morning. Tickets start at $98.
The Rolling Stones announced last week that Austin is part of the band’s latest 15-city tour.
The concert is set for May 24 at the Circuit of the Americas. This will be the Stones’ first time in Austin since they played at Zilker Park back in 2006. They will also play at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas on May 29.
