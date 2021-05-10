Rodeo Austin set to return March 2022 as large events plan to make a comeback

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Mark your calendars — Rodeo Austin announced it will be returning March 12-26, 2022 after being derailed by the coronavirus pandemic two years in a row.

“Rodeo Austin remains a mission with a rodeo that brings heritage and entertainment to the community. Mark your calendars for Rodeo Austin 2022!” an email announcement read. “Come be a part of real Texas grit… live and hands on!”

In March 2020, Rodeo Austin events were canceled at the direction of Austin-Travis County health leaders as the coronavirus was just beginning to impact Texas.

In January 2021, some events including the ProRodeo, carnival, fair and BBQ were canceled, due to Luedecke Arena and other parts of the Travis County Expo Center being used for the COVID-19 response.

Rodeo Austin isn’t the only large event planning a comeback in the Austin area.

After being canceled in 2020 and holding virtual events in 2021, South by Southwest organizers are optimistic for an in-person festival March 11-20, 2022.

Austin City Limits has its sights set on Oct. 1-3 and 8-10 of this year, and also on Monday, Austin Pride set a date for August 14 of this year, too.