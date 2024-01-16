AUSTIN (KXAN) — Rodeo Austin released a list of entertainers who will perform during the 2024 ProRodeo and Concert Series.
Rodeo Austin 2024 begins March 8 with “Kick Open the Chutes” with entertainment by Casey Donahew. This celebrates the opening of Rodeo Austin’s 15-day fair and rodeo festivities and includes rodeo eats and a cash bar.
Below is a full list of entertainers and the dates they’re performing:
March 9 – William Clark Green
March 10 – La Fiera de Ojinaga
March 11 – Sawyer Brown
March 12 – Gary Allan
March 13 – Ashley McBryde
March 14 – Lukas Nelson
March 15 – William Beckmann
March 16 – Jamey Johnson
March 17 – Los Huracanes del Norte
March 18 – Tracy Byrd
March 19 – Wynonna Judd
March 20 – 38 SPECIAL
March 21 – Jake Owen
March 22 – Flatland Cavalry
March 23 – TBA
Tickets go on sale Jan. 19 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased online starting at $30.