AUSTIN (KXAN) — Rodeo Austin released a list of entertainers who will perform during the 2024 ProRodeo and Concert Series.

Rodeo Austin 2024 begins March 8 with “Kick Open the Chutes” with entertainment by Casey Donahew. This celebrates the opening of Rodeo Austin’s 15-day fair and rodeo festivities and includes rodeo eats and a cash bar.

Below is a full list of entertainers and the dates they’re performing:

March 9 – William Clark Green

March 10 – La Fiera de Ojinaga

March 11 – Sawyer Brown

March 12 – Gary Allan

March 13 – Ashley McBryde

March 14 – Lukas Nelson

March 15 – William Beckmann

March 16 – Jamey Johnson

March 17 – Los Huracanes del Norte

March 18 – Tracy Byrd

March 19 – Wynonna Judd

March 20 – 38 SPECIAL

March 21 – Jake Owen

March 22 – Flatland Cavalry

March 23 – TBA

Tickets go on sale Jan. 19 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased online starting at $30.