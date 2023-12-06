AUSTIN (KXAN) – The Red River Cultural District’s Free Week just announced its lineup for Jan. 2024.

The festival will offer free concerts on Jan. 5 and Jan. 6.

The concert series each year aims to boost local bands and venues. The series also helps local bands and venues during a time that’s not typically active and leads to a slump.

Red River Cultural District Free Week 2024 Line-Up (Courtesy: Red River Cultural District)

According to the district, performances will happen at the following spaces:

  • 13th Floor
  • Barbarella
  • Cheer Up Charlies
  • Chess Club
  • Creek & Cave
  • Elysium
  • Empire Control Room & Garage
  • Flamingo Cantina
  • Mohawk
  • Stubb’s Bar-B-Q
  • Swan Dive
  • Valhalla
  • Vaquero Taquero

According to organizers, Free Week started in 2003 at the original Emo’s at Sixth and Red River streets.