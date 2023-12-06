AUSTIN (KXAN) – The Red River Cultural District’s Free Week just announced its lineup for Jan. 2024.
The festival will offer free concerts on Jan. 5 and Jan. 6.
The concert series each year aims to boost local bands and venues. The series also helps local bands and venues during a time that’s not typically active and leads to a slump.
According to the district, performances will happen at the following spaces:
- 13th Floor
- Barbarella
- Cheer Up Charlies
- Chess Club
- Creek & Cave
- Elysium
- Empire Control Room & Garage
- Flamingo Cantina
- Mohawk
- Stubb’s Bar-B-Q
- Swan Dive
- Valhalla
- Vaquero Taquero
According to organizers, Free Week started in 2003 at the original Emo’s at Sixth and Red River streets.