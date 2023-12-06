AUSTIN (KXAN) – The Red River Cultural District’s Free Week just announced its lineup for Jan. 2024.

The festival will offer free concerts on Jan. 5 and Jan. 6.

The concert series each year aims to boost local bands and venues. The series also helps local bands and venues during a time that’s not typically active and leads to a slump.

Red River Cultural District Free Week 2024 Line-Up (Courtesy: Red River Cultural District)

According to the district, performances will happen at the following spaces:

13th Floor

Barbarella

Cheer Up Charlies

Chess Club

Creek & Cave

Elysium

Empire Control Room & Garage

Flamingo Cantina

Mohawk

Stubb’s Bar-B-Q

Swan Dive

Valhalla

Vaquero Taquero

According to organizers, Free Week started in 2003 at the original Emo’s at Sixth and Red River streets.