Matthew McConaughey joined KXAN for a conversation just days before Austin FC debuts in MLS. (Photo: KXAN)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Fans will have to wait to see actor Matthew McConaughey on the silver screen.

“Dallas Sting,” a film the Uvalde native was set to star in, has been canceled six weeks before the start of production, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

The film was set to tell the story of a Dallas girls soccer team that traveled to China to compete in a competition. McConaughey, co-owner of MLS soccer club Austin FC, was supposed to play the team’s coach.

Sources with THR said the production company Skydance received “distributing allegations surrounding aspects of the true story on which the drama was based on.”

The production company and McConaughey have not yet commented on scraping the project.