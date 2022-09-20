NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas (KXAN) — Central Texans interested in a piece of music and popular culture history can soon auction on items from Asleep at the Wheel front man Ray Benson’s personal collection.

Benson’s memorabilia collection includes a range of concert posters and art pieces, personal instruments, customized cars and Harley Davidsons, along with signed posters and cowboy boots. The live auction will be held Oct. 15 at 1 p.m. at the Burley Auction Gallery, located at 134 Deborah Drive, New Braunfels.

Benson is an industry staple for his work with the 10-time Grammy Award-winning western swing band, Asleep at the Wheel, along with his own solo work. He has worked alongside and collaborated with music greats like Willie Nelson, Dolly Parton, Lyle Lovett and George Strait.

His personal collection up for auction has been accumulated over his 50-plus years in music.

Seat reservations are required for the auction, with previews scheduled on Oct. 14 from 12-6 p.m. and Oct. 15 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m., before the auction begins at 1 p.m. Oct. 15.

More information about the collection and items up for sale is available online.