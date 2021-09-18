R U Ready? Salt-N-Peppa kick off UT home game for the mighty good fans

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JULY 12: (L-R) Sandra Denton and Cheryl James of Salt-N-Pepa perform onstage during the premiere of Warner Bros “Space Jam: A New Legacy” at Regal LA Live on July 12, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Showstoppers Salt-N-Peppa will be number one in a hot party show on the LBJ Lawn Saturday, headlining Longhorn City Limits.

Salt-N-Pepa’s here to help fans shake their thang before cheering on the mighty good men playing Rice in UT’s second home game of the season.

The concert is free to all fly mothers — and other fans — looking to get on out there and dance.

The LBJ Lawn, located on the northeast corner of DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium will open at 2 p.m. for party people coming through. The duo will provide a little shoop ba-doop ahead of the game’s 7 p.m. start.

Though many students may not be old enough to remember the legendary pair in its prime, anyone can appreciate the way they pushed the limits real good, paving the way for female rappers starting in the 80s. Salt-N-Pepa was the first female rap act to have an album go gold and then platinum.

“Salt-N-Pepa have influenced millions of fans and an entire generation of artists during their illustrious career,” said UT Vice President and Director for Athletics Chris Del Conte. “We can’t wait for Longhorn Nation to enjoy the hip-hop icons at Longhorn City Limits.”

Though the gameday will be hot, it’s sure to be cool & vicious, as fans will have access to the Deep Eddy Lounge cocktail garden. Anyone from the public is invited to attend and get relaxed with pep ahead of kickoff.