‘Project LiveNotes’ brings the gift of song to the most vulnerable, isolated individuals

AUSTIN (KXAN) –If you’re looking for a unique way to uplift a friend or family member, a local organization might be the perfect way to do so with the gift of song.

As the world grapples with the COVID-19 pandemic, many people who are ailing and in dire situations have to struggle alone. Project LiveNotes, a program of the nonprofit Austin Artists Project, was created by Round Rock local Jennifer Alexander. The program’s mission is to bring comfort and healing through music to the most vulnerable people who don’t have friends or family who can easily come to their aid.

The website connects volunteer musicians with people who are in hospitals, nursing homes, hospice care and anyone who is dealing with an extreme situation while in isolation. Musicians are also available to provide encouragement to frontline workers.

“I wanted to create a website where people could sign up as musicians — and also family members and friends could submit people for us to sing to,” Alexander says. “And it’s all done virtually through Facetime calls or a live phone call.”

So far 70 volunteer musicians from around the world have signed up to sing to those in need and it’s all free of charge.