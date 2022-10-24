AUSTIN (KXAN) — Post Malone pulled double duty in Austin on Saturday.

The Texan rapper from Galveston kicked off his evening at the Moody Center for his Twelve Carat Tour before attending an after-party for the Formula 1 United States Grand Prix.

The Moody Center traded in feather boas from Harry Styles fans for temporary face tattoos for fans of Malone.

Post Malone, whose real name is Austin Richard Post, called Austin one of the coolest cities in the world and said sharing a name with the Texas city is “pretty cool.”

He also made sure to remind fans several times throughout the show to take care of one another and give someone a hug to help those who may be struggling.

.@PostMalone told his Austin fans several times during his show at the @MoodyCenterATX about the importance of checking on the mental health of family and friends. He wants people to give more hugs. 🤍 pic.twitter.com/yDFn5Xwx7V — Ricky (@RickyG_TV) October 23, 2022

Malone was wearing shorts, showing fans an ankle brace on his right leg. He twisted his ankle onstage last week while performing in Atlanta, Georgia. “Last month, Posty took a nasty spill during a show in St. Louis on Sept. 17, when he accidentally fell into an open trap door on the stage,” Billboard reported.

Malone was full of energy and only started to limp toward the end of the show.

Post Malone said Austin is one of the coolest cities in the world. One reason— they share the same name. @PostMalone pic.twitter.com/cYMLr0LHZW — Ricky (@RickyG_TV) October 23, 2022

The rapper wrapped things up at the Moody Center and dashed over to the former Austin American-Statesman building for a Formula 1 after-party presented by Sports Illustrated and Bootsy Bellows.

Post Malone performs at a Circuit Series After Party during the Formula One United States Grand Prix weekend in Austin, Texas, on October 22, 2022. (Photo by SUZANNE CORDEIRO / AFP) (Photo by SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP via Getty Images)

Malone will stay in Texas performing Tuesday in Houston and Fort Worth on Wednesday.