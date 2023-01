HOUSTON (KXAN) — A popular TikTok star from the Houston area has died from cancer, according to a TMZ report.

The tabloid news website reported Randy Gonzalez, the father in the popular TikTok duo Enkyboys, passed away Wednesday morning at the age of 35.

TMZ said Gonzalez was diagnosed with colon cancer, which he informed his fans about in April 2022.

According to the report, Gonzalez claimed he was denied treatment at a University of Texas cancer center because it did not accept his insurance.