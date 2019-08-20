Popeye’s Chicken and Chick-Fil-A take shots over sandwiches

(KXAN/Popeye’s Chicken)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — One week after Popeye’s Chicken released its first chicken sandwich, the restaurant chain took aim at Chick-Fil-A after the restaurant decided to remind customers whose sandwich came first.

In a Monday morning tweet, Chick-Fil-A said:

The Twitter account for Popeye’s responded a few hours later, tweeting:

Meanwhile, Twitter users and customers weighed in, saying:

Meanwhile, some other chains threw their own hats into the ring, saying:

And Popeye’s had some choice words for Wendy’s.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

