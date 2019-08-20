Popeye’s Chicken and Chick-Fil-A take shots over sandwiches

AUSTIN (KXAN) — One week after Popeye’s Chicken released its first chicken sandwich, the restaurant chain took aim at Chick-Fil-A after the restaurant decided to remind customers whose sandwich came first.

In a Monday morning tweet, Chick-Fil-A said:

Bun + Chicken + Pickles = all the ❤️ for the original. pic.twitter.com/qBAIIxZx5v — Chick-fil-A, Inc. (@ChickfilA) August 19, 2019

The Twitter account for Popeye’s responded a few hours later, tweeting:

Meanwhile, Twitter users and customers weighed in, saying:

Also… Popeyes’ spicy chicken sandwich is the best thing I’ve ever had in my entire life. — Ari Lennox (@AriLennox) August 19, 2019

Since everybody on the topic…



Chic-Fil-A chicken sandwich > Popeyes Chicken sandwich — Treally Treal (@treal02boi) August 19, 2019

In other news, this Popeye’s chicken sandwich is thick and crispy. I like it better than Chick Fil A and equal to Shake Shack. I’m mad I didn’t get two 😭 pic.twitter.com/WC1wAWqgor — The Hungry Bachelorette (@thehungrybach) August 20, 2019

Meanwhile, some other chains threw their own hats into the ring, saying:

If you're lookin' for a chicken sandwich (without the beef 😉), you know where to find us. pic.twitter.com/2wtV2POvFf — SHAKE SHACK (@shakeshack) August 19, 2019

And Popeye’s had some choice words for Wendy’s.