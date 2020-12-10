‘Please stay healthy and safe’: Talk show host Ellen DeGeneres advises fans to be careful after she gets COVID-19

FILE – Ellen DeGeneres poses in the press room at the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 5, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. DeGeneres says she’ll be ready to talk when her daytime show returns this month after a staff shake-up prompted by allegations of a toxic workplace. “I can’t wait to get back to work and back to our studio. And, yes, we’re gonna talk about it,” DeGeneres said in a statement announcing the show’s Sept. 21, 2020, start of its 18th season. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Fans learned Thursday morning that talk show host Ellen DeGeneres got infected with COVID-19.

The comedian told her more than 79 million followers on Twitter that she tested positive for the disease caused by the novel coronavirus and advised them all to be careful, too.

The message posted in the tweet stated, “Hi Everyone, I want to let you all know that I tested positive for Covid-19. Fortunately, I’m feeling fine right now. Anyone who has been in close contact with me has been notified, and I am following all proper CDC guidelines. I’ll see you all again after the holidays. Please stay healthy and safe.”

News of DeGeneres’ diagnosis comes on the same day that the vaccine advisory panel at the U.S. Food and Drug Administration is considering emergency use authorization for a COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech. Thursday’s meeting is likely the last step before a U.S. decision to begin shipping millions of doses of the shot, which has shown strong protection against the coronavirus.